2/5/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw this week drew an average of 1,890,000 viewers, down 18,000 viewers from the previous show which was the fallout from the Royal Rumble.

Raw started with 1,952,000 viewers and then increased to 1,964,000 viewers for the second hour before ending the night with 1,754,000 viewers.

The show was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.60, 0.57, and 0.57 respectively for an average of 0.58, down 0.03 from the prior week. Raw tied #1 on TV overall with The Bachelor on ABC.

