WWE NXT Results 2/6/24

The fallout from Sunday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida with the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Fallout edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Carmelo Hayes explaining his attack of Trick Williams at Vengeance Day, The Wolf Dogs celebrate their Dusty Classic win, Riley Osborne vs. Lexis King, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, plus the rest of the fallout from this past Sunday night’s premium live event.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (2/6/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature gets us started as always, and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. where Vic Joseph welcomes us to this week’s show.

We see the camera pan around the crowd inside the CWC and settle at the commentary position, where Joseph introduces his co-commentator for tonight’s show, Byron Saxton. Saxton is filling in for Booker T, who is still out this week.

Carmelo Hayes Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, we immediately hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Carmelo Hayes. Out comes the former NXT World Champion to a loud chorus of boos from the NXT Universe.

He settles in the ring with a chair, unfolds it, and sits down in it just like he did after attacking Trick Williams, which is the last image fans saw as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 went off-the-air this past Sunday night.

We hear a loud “F**k you, ‘Melo!” chant. He gets up and the boos grow even louder. He says, “Not yet. Not yet.” He folds the chair back up and exits the ring. He walks to the back to end the opening segment without saying anything.

Dusty Classic Celebration With The Wolf Dogs

After he heads to the back, the commentators talk us into a video package recapping the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE from this past weekend in Clarksville, TN. When it wraps up, we see the winners of this year’s Dusty Classic at ringside.

The winners of the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament, The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, began their Dusty Classic Celebration as advertised for tonight’s show, boasting about their big win on Sunday while standing next to the massive Dusty Cup trophy.

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Now the theme for Axiom and Nathan Frazer hits and out comes the masked fan-favorite and the host of the Hard Hitting Truths talk-show segment for our first match of the evening. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

The entrance tune for their opponents plays and out comes the duo of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. They settle into the squared circle as well, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We hear Breakker and Corbin having some fun on special guest commentary for this one early on.

We shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in our tag-team opener continues. When we return, we see Axiom and Frazer doing well, utilizing frequent tags to keep a fresh man in the ring at all times.

Blade and Enofe start to fight back into the lead and hit some big high spots, but ultimately, Axiom connects with his Golden Ratio finisher for the pin fall victory. Breakker and Corbin are shown applauding them at ringside. Moments later, however, The Wolf Dogs hit the ring and attack Axiom and Frazer from behind.

Out comes The D’Angelo Family duo of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. They hold their NXT World Tag-Team Championships high in the air as Corbin and Breakker yell off-mic from the ring for them to put them on the line next week. They say “You’re on!” and the commentators acknowledge it on the broadcast. We head to another commercial break.

Winners: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Dijak Confronts Ilja Dragunov

We see a shot of Ilja Dragunov backstage, and the NXT backstage interviewer attempts to get a word from him, but he wants to do his talking out in the ring. We head to a commercial break on that note. When we return, the theme for “The Mad Dragon” hits and out comes the WWE NXT World Champion.

Dragunov talks about how he respects Trick Williams and how the two beat the hell out of each other on Sunday night. He then talks about Carmelo Hayes and how for weeks and weeks he tried to blame him for what he was doing with Trick. He tells him to come out here right now and answer for his actions.

Hayes doesn’t come out. Dragunov says if he doesn’t come out, he’s gonna come back there and find him. He still doesn’t come out. Instead, Dijak’s theme hits and he comes down to the ring. He talks to Dragunov about how he saw what he did on Sunday, and bets Dragunov saw what he did to Joe Gacy as well. He tells Dragunov they should fight for the title.

Dragunov tells Dijak now is not the time or place for this. Dijak insists and taunts Dragunov over his broken nose, eventually blasting him with a cheap shot that busts it open again. Dragunov is bleeding like a stuck pig once again from his nose as officials rush out to keep them apart.

Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

Backstage, we see Thea Hail and Jacy Jane signing copies of “The Ladies of Chase U” calendar that saved Chase University from the financial issues that Andre Chase’s gambling put them in. As they continue to talk, Thea asks Jacy for advice about Riley Osborne and Valentine’s Day after he asked her to be his Valentine.

After that wraps up, we head back inside the CWC where Lexis King’s theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Von Wagner and Robert Stone talking together and the conversations get to Von sticking up for Stone’s kids against Noam Dar and The Meta-Four last week. Stone’s kids come in and talk their dad Robert Stone into getting into the ring. He and Von say they will team up for a tag bout against The Meta-Four male duo of Noam Dar and Oro Mensah.

Back inside the CWC, we hear the familiar sounds of the Chase U theme music and out comes Riley Osborne accompanied by Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. As he gets in the ring, he sees the Chase U fan section, but he doesn’t see Thea Hail sitting there and looks bummed. The commentators point this out on the broadcast. The bell sounds and this one gets started.

We see some good back-and-forth action for the first few minutes of the bout, and then King starts to pull ahead. Osborne fights back into the offensive lead a couple of minutes later, but when he goes to finish things off, he stops and looks to see if Thea Hail is in the Chase U section watching yet. He doesn’t see her and the distraction leads to King capitalizing and picking up the win.

Winner: Lexis King

Carmelo Hayes Has Returned To The Building

After the King-Osborne bout wraps up, we see a live shot in the parking lot and we see that Carmelo Hayes has returned to the building. The commentators speculate as to whether or not he’s back because he’s finally ready to explain his actions attacking Trick Williams at WWE NXT Vengeance Day over the weekend. As he heads into the building, we head into a commercial break.

