Video: McAfee on WWE fans being “incredibly pissed” about The Rock taking Cody’s spot

The Rock made his return to WWE #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Lfgz7yblHH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2024

As seen during the 2/2 edition of WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes seemingly stepped aside for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 40. The Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit, WWE canceling creative plans for Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk getting injured were said to be factors in plans being changed.

During The Pat McAfee Show, WWE RAW announcer Pat McAfee commented on the situation…

“Wrestling fans are incredibly pissed off that Cody Rhodes was supposed to get the job done, finally. There is a title, the one that Roman Reigns has, that Dusty Rhodes was handed in Madison Square Garden and then taken away. Everything Cody has been doing, he’s been trying to get the title back into his family, seemingly going to have to wait another few months while The Rock, the biggest star in the world, the biggest star on planet earth will be taking on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Head of the Table conversation, which has been chatted about forever. I love Cody Rhodes, I love The Rock, I love Roman Reigns. I’m very torn on this entire thing. The internet was not happy.”

“I’m bummed out, I still don’t know what’s going to take place between now and WrestleMania. We’re all pretty bummed out for Cody, but also very pumped this is a Rock-Roman situation. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Obviously, in WWE, you can never know what’s going to take place. Certainly got people pissed off on a Friday.”

(quotes: Jeremy Lambert)

