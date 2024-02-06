Update on The Rock at WrestleMania, WWE contract set to expire, CMLL/AEW note, more

– According to a new report from PWInsider, they state that The Rock will 100% be performing in the ring at WrestleMania . It says this is a done deal and they were told there is “no scenario” where Rock is not wrestling Roman Reigns at Mania.

– Fightful reports Dijak’s current contract with WWE expires in June.

– Challenge issued, challenge accepted!

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura on 2/24 is now officially a Hair vs. Hair match at NJPW “Road to New Beginning.”

ICYMI After a challenge was issued and accepted in Korakuen last night, Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji will face off in a Hair versus Hair match February 24!https://t.co/iAerSiSO2S#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/XRFdYjPfG2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2024

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, CMLL at this years Forbidden Door with AEW is “absolutely being talked about”.

