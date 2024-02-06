Update on the criminal charges against Cash Wheeler

Prosecutors in Orange County, Florida have moved forward with pursuing criminal charges against AEW star Daniel “Cash” Wheeler. Hearing Slated For February 20th.

Wheeler was previously arrested in Orange County, Florida, in August 2023 following what was described as a “road rage” incident where he allegedly flashed a gun at another vehicle in late July. The warrant was filed on July 28 and Wheeler turned himself in on August 17th.

Under Florida law, a conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm could lead to up to five years imprisonment, five years probation, and a $5,000 fine.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

