Update on Kamille/WWE, Gene Snitsky headed to Wrestlecon, MLW books Bobby Fish

– Former NWA Womens Champion, Kamille, at this time, is no longer expected to be WWE-bound.

While there had been interest and according to one WWE source in the past, had been offered an NXT deal, discussions are not moving forward.

Kamille has been in “deep discussions” with AEW and it has been seen as a stronger destination for her as it would allow her to pursue another major personal goal moving forward, additional acting work, reports PWInsider.

– Just announced…

Courtesy of Pac Signatures, please welcome Gene Snitsky back to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/8ff8elI9Cq — WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) February 6, 2024

– Bobby Fish joins MLW, fights in NYC Feb. 29 at Intimidation Games

Bobby Fish joins MLW, fights Feb 29 in NYC MLW today announced Bobby Fish has joined MLW and will fight at MLW Intimidation Games’24 live and exclusively on @fitetv+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Grab tickets at https://t.co/zDAN26zbXM and… pic.twitter.com/DNoGy2WLHb — MLW (@MLW) February 6, 2024

