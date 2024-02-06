Update on Giulia/WWE

Giulia has decided to postpone her WWE debut in order to fulfill her commitment to assist STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa with his new promotion. Despite WWE’s interest in Giulia for some time, her dedication to Ogawa played a pivotal role in her decision-making process. She had made a promise to assist Ogawa with his new venture and intends to honor that commitment, even after receiving a lucrative offer from WWE.

Meltzer noted that this is not typical, but it is the situation we find ourselves in.

“Other than Giulia, who is going to be going to Rossi’s promotion first. The gist with her is that she — when the thing with Stardom and Giulia was pretty much the biggest thing in Stardom and Bushiroad tried to promote her when they bought the company, because she’s the most marketable and all that. When Rossi was going to start, because Giulia was going with him, because she is on board, and the reason that she delayed her WWE start is because she, at least, wanted to be there to kick off the promotion to get the promotion going, and then she is going to end up in WWE at some point. When WWE was interested, she basically gave her word that she would help when he started out. That’s what she is going to do. She is actually postponing her WWE debut because she gave her word.“

