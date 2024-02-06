Limited single tickets for Smackdown and Backlash in France out on February 8

WWE announced that the final remaining single event tickets for Smackdown on Friday, May 3, and Backlash France on Saturday, May 4, emanating from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines will be available from 10AM CET this Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Ticketmaster.fr.

Combo tickets quickly were snapped up when they went on sale last month, leaving only official platinum seats available which were priced higher than WrestleMania tickets.

The combo tickets remaining are priced €2,753, €2,258, €1,928, €1,312, and €982 and are available at Ticketmaster.fr.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

