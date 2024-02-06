Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24’s 40 Years of WrestleMania artwork

Former WWE and Universal champion Brock Lesnar has been removed from the artwork of the WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania as the company continues to distance itself from him after his alleged involvement in the Janel Grant case which has rocked WWE.

Lesnar was one of the three center individuals who received a more prominent role on the cover along with The Undertaker and The Rock and Lesnar is now replaced by John Cena.

The 40 Years of WrestleMania cover now features John Cena, The Undertaker, The Rock, Andre The Giant, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

2K already removed Lesnar from the WWE SuperCard mobile game but it’s unclear at this point if he will be completely removed from the WWE 2K24 video game.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

