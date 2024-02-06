Cody Rhodes on road to WrestleMania: “Trust me”

Cody Rhodes wrote on X that fans should trust him on the road to WrestleMania, seemingly trying to calm down a little bit the huge backlash that the company has received over the past couple of days.

On last night’s Raw there were even “Rocky sucks” chants, something that hasn’t been heard in a very, very long time and The Rock’s daughter Ava has been receiving death threats as well.

“Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all,” Cody wrote on X. “…but Trust me.”

It follows what Brian Gewirtz, The Rock’s right hand man, wrote on X as well, saying that we all have “no idea” about what’s coming.

