Cody Rhodes and CM Punk notes

– Fightful reports as of the week before the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes was told by the company that he was working with Roman Reigns, and the plan was CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

There had actually been multiple reassurances to Cody that this match would be happening.

WWE even had a documentary crew begin work on a follow up documentary to last year’s Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Documentary.

Sources within WWE tell Fightful that Cody is a company man and usually respects WWE’s decision making.

However, Cody actually voiced that he thought the audience wouldn’t react well to the change in creative direction for Mania before last Friday.

– CM Punk may have a role in WWE while he is out of action.

The former world champion tore his triceps in the Royal Rumble and will not be able to compete for several months. He underwent surgery this past Thursday, but was backstage for Friday’s WWE SmackDown event in Birmingham, Alabama. Since then Punk has been at the Performance Center to help out developing talent.

However, Punk’s good friend Ace Steel revealed during an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast that WWE may use Punk for commentary while he’s out. Fightful Select released a portion of that interview, which you can read below.

They want him on commentary. I don’t know that they go that route since they did an injury angle to pull him out since they did the storyline on him; [Drew] stomps on his arm. There’s the physicality that puts him out. I personally don’t want to see him in an onscreen role unless it’s in the meantime he’s doing NXT or something. I really don’t want to see him on the same show as Drew Mcintyre because his sole focus would be going after Drew Mcintyre. “Well, I can’t fight you. Well, I’m gonna try.” We see people hit by cars and forktrucks and all these things, you know. Still, I feel like the fact that they did the injury that a lot of people think they, they put the storyline to it now that a lot of people think it’s, he’s faking it, which is hilarious that it’s a storyline 100% which of course it’s wrestling. So, you’ve done so many of those, like, oh, well, let’s do this where he hurts guys.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

