CM Punk says his comeback will be the “greatest of all time”

A new video of CM Punk aired on Monday Night Raw last night showing him coming in and out of surgery. Punk underwent triceps surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

The video showed Punk in a car heading in to the hospital for a “fun day” and signing the waiver while in bed. Dr Jeff Dugas greeted Punk before he was wheeled in to the theater room.

After the surgery was over, Punk was shown having trouble closing the zipper of his backpack.

“This is the most frustrating thing, little simple tasks like this,” Punk said. “I am in a lot of pain. It’s mental more than anything. I can handle pain, I can power through hard PT. The mental aspect of it I think is a lot harder than the physical.”

The road to recovery is long, but Punk is determined to come back bigger, better, and stronger.

“Day one. My comeback will be the greatest of all time,” Punk concluded.

