2/2/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The post-Royal Rumble Smackdown last Friday drew 2,469,000 viewers, down just 6,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a whopping 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.03 from the previous show and the best number since August 25. This episode had an unannounced appearance from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the last few minutes of the broadcast. Smackdown was #1 across all of television for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

