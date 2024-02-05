Young Japanese wrestler suddenly passes away

A blog post from the ActWres Girl’Z website announcing the sudden death of Asahi earlier this month.

Obituary

We would like to inform you that Asahi, a member of our company, passed away due to an unexpected accident on February 1, 2024.

We are very sorry to have to make this announcement to all the fans who have supported us and all the people involved who have taken care of us.

We hereby express our sincere condolences and humbly inform you.

Additionally, as we are still unable to fully accept the reality of his sudden death, we have decided to cancel the Shinkiba performance scheduled for February 9th for the time being. We kindly ask for your understanding.

We will inform you about future performances, activities, etc. within the next day or two.

Lastly, please refrain from directly asking other members questions regarding this matter on SNS or at the venue.

We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported Asahi so far.

Actress Girls

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

