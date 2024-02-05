“You all have no idea…” teases Brian Gewirtz on Cody/Rock/Roman storyline

It seems there’s more to the Cody/Roman/Rock story that no one is seeing, at least according to The Rock’s long-time collaborator and SVP Brian Gewirtz.

“You all have no idea…” wrote Gewirtz in a post on X, with the hashtag #WrestleMania and the video of Cody “stepping aside” and The Rock’s entrance from Smackdown.

With two months away for WrestleMania, the story certainly has a lot of twists and turns along the way and Cody is also scheduled to be at Friday Night Smackdown this week.

Tomorrow’s Raw and Thursday’s WrestleMania press conference in Las Vegas will undoubtedly paint a slightly better picture of where things are headed.

Gerwitz, a former WWE create head writer, is said to be getting more involved with anything on WWE television involving The Rock and will be psychically present at major shows backstage.

His post on X, along with The Rock’s, have at least acknowledged the backlash that came along following Friday’s episode of Smackdown.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

