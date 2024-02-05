WWE RAW Results 2/5/24

The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network live this evening from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. with the latest installment of the weekly three-hour red brand program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match, GUNTHER’s 600-Day Intercontinental Championship Celebration, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the Raw Women’s Tag-Team Championships, The Miz vs. JD McDonagh, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla, as well as DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. The New Day in a Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Title Eliminator bout.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, February 5, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/5/2024)

This week’s show kicks off, as always, with the John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature. We then head into a lengthy video package looking back at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event from 9 days ago, as well as what happened on Friday’s SmackDown with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We then shoot live inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis where Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ theme hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion to kick off this week’s show.

