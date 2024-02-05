WWE airs cryptic “Three Faces” vignette during NXT Vengeance Day

What was that “Three Faces” vignette all about?

For those who missed it, WWE ran a very cryptic “Three Faces” vignette during their WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event on Sunday night at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN.

The vignette featured the text, “Man has three faces. One the world sees…one his family sees…and the real one no one sees, but reflects the evil he truly possesses.”

No actual person was ever featured or alluded to in the vignette.

Check out the vignette via the video embedded below courtesy of the official WWE X account.

