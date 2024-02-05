Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Liv Morgan is returning to the ring next Monday night at WWE Raw.

During this week’s show, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to earn the first spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event in Australia.

Announced for next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is another Women’s Chamber qualifier, with Liv Morgan going one-on-one against Zoey Stark.

As noted, the winner of this year’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

