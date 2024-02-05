Will Ospreay finishing up with NJPW, Kanellis on alleged reports while in WWE, Sabin vs. Ali

– Will Ospreay’s last match in New Japan Pro Wrestling is this Sunday, February 11th. That means Ospreay is officially set to start his full-time AEW contract as soon as next Wednesday LIVE in Cedar Park, TX.

– It’s official, Chris Sabin will defend the X-Division Championship against Mustafa Ali at their next PLE, No Surrender

BREAKING: @SuperChrisSabin will defend the X Division Championship against @MustafaAli_X on February 23rd at #NoSurrender LIVE on TNA+ and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Get TNA+: https://t.co/VpfTemzmNS Be there LIVE: https://t.co/7uvCH4iL5D pic.twitter.com/G7mai6u4ct — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 5, 2024

– Over on X, Maria Kanellis tweets about her alleged reports and claims regarding her experiences during her time in WWE.

Maria Kanellis via Twitter/X pic.twitter.com/8ZhkKvkDkV — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 5, 2024

