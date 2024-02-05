The Stardom president comments on Rossy Ogawa’s departure

Stardom President Okada did a short interview with Tokyo Sports about Rossy Ogawa leaving…

– Heard about Ogawa trying to poach people in December, told him to stop

– Ogawa expressed his intention to resign for some time

– At the Takadanobaba show on January 21st, it was explained to the players, staff, and employees that Ogawa would leave in March

– However, Ogawa tried to continue poaching so the company made the decision to fire him

– Many of the Wrestlers Ogawa tried to poach are Champions and popular Wrestlers

– Okada will take over Rossy’s role (Executive Producer/Booker)

– it’s expected Ogawa to start his own company and he had no chose to fire him

