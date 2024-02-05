Rossy Ogawa let go by Stardom

The Wrestling Observer reports a lot of STARDOM talent is loyal to Rossy Ogawa, who founded the company and gave most of the women their career breaks.

Expect several departures from STARDOM in March, when most of the contracts expire.

Ogawa was unceremoniously ousted from STARDOM on Saturday for poaching talent and staff members. It’s said he was even a factor in Kairi Sane’s return to WWE last year.

The only wrestler currently under a longer term commitment to Stardom is IWGP Champion Mayu Iwatani, because of the movie on her life coming out.

Stardom wrestlers and staff were notified last night that Mr. Rossy Ogawa’s contract was terminated effective immediately. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 5, 2024

Fightful reports it’s been rumored Ogawa is now headed to WWE.

