More Bouts Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a big show.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, as we reported earlier this evening, Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark was announced as the second Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier after Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to become the first entrant this week.

Also added to the lineup for the 2/12 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is Jey Uso & The New Day vs. Imperium, as well as R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh in singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage from St. Louis, MO.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

