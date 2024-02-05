KiLynn King has knee surgery

KiLynn King posted:

The deed is finally done..

Surgery went really really well, thank you to Dr. Tramer and all the nurses who talked me through everything and kept a smile on my face..

This was my first major surgery so I had a lot of nerves and anxiety and they made the process so pleasant and smooth, now I’m home binge watching TWD..

Thank you guys for all the prayers and well wishes, today we rest, tomorrow the comeback begins..

King announced on her Instagram that she dislocated her knee which caused her to sprain her LCL, damaged her MCL, and tore her ACL. She is expected to be out of action for the next 9-12 Months.

