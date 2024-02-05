Cody/Roman/Rock video on YouTube gets over 580,000 dislikes

The Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock full segment video from Smackdown became the most disliked WWE upload on YouTube, with a massive 580,000-plus dislikes so far.

That number keeps rising every hour, and so are the views with over 4.4 million plays and counting. In comparison, the video has 102,000-plus likes as of this writing.

The #WeWantCody hashtag on X was also trending worldwide for all of Sunday as fans continued to rally behind the American Nightmare.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

