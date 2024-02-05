Carmelo Hayes turns on Trick Williams at Vengeance Day

It was not a good night to be Trick Williams as not only he didn’t win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Carmelo Hayes last night, but he also failed to win the NXT title and his best friend turned on him as well.

After the hard-hitting main event where Dragunov retained the NXT title, Hayes, who accompanied Williams to the match, turned on him, ending their association which started in late 2021.

Hayes consoled Williams in the ring first but then as the trademark closing graphic popped up, Hayes took out Trick’s knee and followed with a vicious attack with a chair.

The slow turn has been coming for a long time and the NXT crowd showered Hayes with a lot of boos as the show went off the air.

