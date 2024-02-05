Bull rope match headlines tonight’s Raw from St. Louis

Monday Night Raw rolls into St. Louis, Missouri tonight and it’s headlined by a bull rope match between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura attacked Rhodes backstage at a non-televised live event this weekend, setting up the match between the two. The bull rope match was the same match Cody and Shinsuke had during the Holiday Tour in December in key markets such as New York and Los Angeles.

Other matches announced are The Kabuki Warriors vs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles and Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri vs Ivar and Valhalla.

Plus, WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther celebrates 600 days as champion!

