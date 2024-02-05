Bianca Belair comments on Jade Cargill’s WWE Royal Rumble debut

Bianca Belair comments on Jade Cargill Royal Rumble Debut (via Interview w/ @bradgilmore)…

“I’m just so happy that Jade (Cargill) is here (WWE). I think she’s gonna do amazing things. She has the look, she has the charisma, she has that it factor.

All she needed was to be on the grandest stage of them all, which is WWE. So I’m just excited that I get to make some magic with her”

“We stood there, and we didn’t say anything, we didn’t do anything, and the crowd erupted.

I think that just shows the potential that this has, whether it’s us tagging together, whether it’s us going up against each other in a singles match. People just want to see us in the ring together, imagining it just automatically happens

