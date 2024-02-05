Ava receives death threats

Feb 5, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

NXT General Manager Ava, who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, wrote on X that she’s been targeted due to her father’s involvement with the main event of WrestleMania. Ava said that she’s been receiving death threats over a situation that she has absolutely nothing to do with but simply because she’s The Rock’s daughter.

Some people online have taken the situation far too serious, with people even wishing death or injury to Dwayne Johnson for ousting Cody Rhodes from the main event against Roman Reigns. Other Instagram and X feeds of other Superstars have also been flooded with We Want Cody and Justice For Cody replies for content that has nothing to do with the subject.

  1. Joseph says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:45 pm

    It’s a fake sport. How pathetic must your life be that you would get this worked up over it? It’s akin to people who watch soap operas and get so angry about a certain storyline or character that they hate the actor playing the character. You’re watching what is basically a soap opera in tights with staged fighting. Just enjoy the show.

