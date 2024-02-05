Ava receives death threats

NXT General Manager Ava, who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, wrote on X that she’s been targeted due to her father’s involvement with the main event of WrestleMania. Ava said that she’s been receiving death threats over a situation that she has absolutely nothing to do with but simply because she’s The Rock’s daughter.

Some people online have taken the situation far too serious, with people even wishing death or injury to Dwayne Johnson for ousting Cody Rhodes from the main event against Roman Reigns. Other Instagram and X feeds of other Superstars have also been flooded with We Want Cody and Justice For Cody replies for content that has nothing to do with the subject.

death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr — A V A (@avawwe_) February 5, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

