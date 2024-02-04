WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Corbin, Ky / Sun Feb 4, 2024
The Complete Results from The Corbin Arena:
LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)
Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeat Ivy Nile and Maxxine DuPri
Ricochet defeats Jinder Mahal
AJ Styles defeats Austin Theory
#DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
Shotzi / Bianca Belair / Zelina Vega defeat WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky / WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane: Belair over Asuka via pinfall.
MVP offers $10K to anyone who can take OMOS off of his feet. The challenge is answered by Akira Tozawa. The result: OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa.
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable
Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
