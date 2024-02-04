WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results 2/4/24

The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 takes place this evening starting at 7/6 with the Kickoff Show from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

On tap for title action on the main card kicking off at 8/7c is Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

In non-title action scheduled for tonight’s WWE NXT PLE, Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes will take on “The Wolf Dog” duo of Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin in the finals of the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament, The Family vs. OTM in mixed tag action, and Dijak will go one-on-one against Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification bout.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Vengeance Day results from Sunday, February 4, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY RESULTS (2/4/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature plays and then we shoot outside the F&M Bank Arena where we hear Megan Morant welcome us to the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Kickoff Show.

We see fans outside the building and then we shoot to the pre-show zone with Morant, who introduces her co-panelists for the Kickoff Show, which are Matt Camp and Sam Roberts. After the early pleasantries, the trio begin running down the lineup for tonight’s show.

After they start running down the lineup, we see footage of various talents arriving to the F&M Bank Arena for tonight’s show, such as Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, who came together, Lyra Valkyria, and others.

The panelists continue going through the matches, stopping for some of the pre-match video packages to air to tell the story leading up to certain bouts on the show. We see a live segment backstage of Tatum Paxley getting on Lyra Valkyria’s nerves again.

Following some more hype for the show, we head to a quick commercial break. When we return, we see The Wolf Dogs live backstage. Baron Corbin is wearing a cowboy hat and Bron Breakker pulls one of his own out.

He puts it on and says his looks better and Corbin remarks about how Breakker has been stealing his style. As they continue talking, Corbin talks about how his entrance is going to be off the charts. Breakker asks what about him. He says his phone was off so it’s on him what he does.

He says they’re on first, but he’s got a couple of minutes to come up with something. As Corbin goes to leave, Breakker stops him and says hold on a minute. He tells him with a serious voice that he hasn’t gotten a chance to thank him. He says it’s been an honor to be his partner.

He ends up closing with a quip. “Ugh, every time,” an agitated Corbin says before storming off as Breakker wears a big smile. Back inside the pre-show zone, we hear Morant, Camp and Roberts react to what they just saw and then talk about the Dusty Classic Finals for tonight.

After another commercial time out, we shoot to a live segment that shows The Family in a car talking about Adrianna Rizzo being in The Ladies Of Chase U calendar. After they joke about that for a minute, they get down to business talking about their match against OTM and then we return to the pre-show zone.

Morgant, Camp and Roberts react to The Family car segment and then move on to talk about the No DQ match tonight with Dijak going one-on-one against Joe Gacy. We go to a live shot of Gacy going through a bunch of garbage looking for weapons for his match tonight.

From there, we get a pre-match video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s main event for the WWE NXT World Championship between Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams, as well as Williams relationship with Carmelo Hayes and his double-duty tonight being a potential distraction.

Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Finals

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

The cold open video package, with a strong Valentine’s Day theme and feel to it, gets us started and then we shoot inside the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN. where fireworks and pyro explode as the commentators welcome us to the show. It is Vic Joseph, who introduces for one night only, Wade Barrett.

After the two welcome us to the show while standing next to the Dusty Cup trophy, they head to their seats at the commentary desk and then we prepare for our opening contest. The theme for Trick Williams hits and an explosive “Whoop That Trick!” theme breaks out as he and Carmelo Hayes emerge.

The music shifts to Melo’s theme as they continue walking, and then back to Trick’s as they settle in the ring. Wade Barrett tries to do the ad libs normally done by Booker T as the Trick music plays.

Trick and Melo Game settle in the ring and their music dies down. Now the theme for Baron Corbin plays and out he comes on a motorcycle. His music stops and we hear the dogs barking. Out on a motorcycle of his own comes his Wolf Dog partner, Bron Breakker. The two ride down to the ring.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Hayes and Breakker. We see The Wolf Dogs doing well early on, with Trick and Carmelo seeming to not be on the same page, which the commentators spend a lot of time talking about.

Following some high spots to the floor, we see Hayes and Williams take control of the offense. The action resumes in the ring with Breakker on the defensive until he connects with a big spear as a counter to a top-rope high spot. This pops the crowd and elicits a loud “This is Awesome!” and “NXT! NXT!” chant.

Corbin tags in and picks up where Breakker left off, taking it to Hayes. He gets in some big spots of his own and then brings in the other half of The Wolf Dogs to take over. Breakker enjoys some more time in the offensive driver’s seat.

He takes one big shot from Hayes for a big gasp from the crowd, but then takes back over to the point that he stops and does arrogant push-ups next to Hayes while he’s laid out. As the action continues, Breakker starts to hit wild high spot after wild high spot.

In the end, he hits a big spear on Hayes and the momentum knocks Trick out to the floor. He covers Hayes and gets the three just as Trick was trying to slide in to break it up. The Wolf Dogs are your 2024 Dusty Cup winners.

Winners of 2024 Dusty Classic Finals: The Wolf Dogs

No Disqualification Match

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

After the Dusty Classic finals opener wraps up, we head into a quick commercial break. When we return, we see a WrestleMania 40 promotional video and then a pre-match video package for the NXT Women’s Championship showdown later tonight.

Back inside the arena, Dijak’s theme hits. Out he comes with his black-and-white entrance, like NXT’s version of “Timeless” Toni Storm (although he was doing it first, right?) Anyways, he settles in the ring and then the wild man, Joe Gacy, makes his way out and this one gets started.

Immediately we see the two duke it out and end up on the floor at ringside. We see a bunch of weapons involved straight out of the gate. They are bashed into the steel steps at ringside and then a table is set up on the floor for a big pop. A bunch of legos and small toys are dumped everywhere, including all over the table.

We see a big spot and then a trash can full of more crap is brought out and used to beat up Gacy as the two head back into the ring. Gacy keeps wearing a sadistic smile on his face as he welcomes more and more punishment from Dijak. Dijak puts Gacy in a trash can and stomps the hell out of it and then yells, “Stay down, Gacy!”

He continues pummeling Gacy while he’s stuffed in the trash can, but then while blind in the can, Gacy somehow fights back and smashes into Dijak off the ropes to lay him out on the mat. Gacy takes over on offense and within a moment or two we see Dijak put through the lego-covered table on the floor with authority for a loud “Holy sh*t!” chant from the NXT Universe.

Back in the ring, Gacy hits another big spot on Dijak and goes for the cover, but somehow he kicks out before the count of three to keep this one going. They head to the top-rope and Gacy launches Dijak overhead where he splashes onto a trash can (that he sort of misses) on the way down. Gacy goes for the cover again but once more we see Dijak kicks out.

Gacy pulls out some duct tape and he starts wrapping it around Dijak’s face and eyes to blind him. He heads out under the ring and pulls out two kendo sticks. He begins whacking the living crap out of a blinded Dijak as the crowd “ooh’s” and “ahh’s” as each shot lands. Gacy hits a big moonsault off the top for a super close near fall. Dijak gets the tape off and blasts Gacy with a night stick to the stomach and then hits his finisher for the win.

Winner: Dijak

“The Ladies Of Chase U” Calendar Coming To WWE Shop, Fanatics Live

We shoot to a backstage segment featuring Jacy Jane and Thea Hail signing autographs on copies of “The Ladies of Chase U” calendar that Jane founded to save Chase University. It was mentioned during the segment that they have sold out in the arena, but that starting tomorrow, Monday, February 5, 2024, “The Ladies of Chase U” calendar will be available via WWE Shop and Fanatics Live.

The D’Angelo Family vs. O.T.M.

Back inside the arena, the theme for the O.T.M. duo of Bronco Lima and Lucien Price, along with their tag-team partner for our next match of the evening, Jaida Parker, hits. Out they come and they settle inside the ring.

The theme for The D’Angelo Family hits and out comes the reigning WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions “The Don” Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, along with their tag-team partner for this mixed tag-bout, Adrianna Rizzo.

As soon as the six are in reaching distance, the fists start flying and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. After some early back-and-forth action, we see a big double-team spot that knocks Stacks senseless.

At one point, Jaida slaps D’Angelo in the face, so Rizzo came over like a bat out of hell to make her pay for it. The action spills out to the floor where Rizzo heads to the top-rope, lets out a war cry, and then gets crazy air as she leaps high into the sky and splashes down on a pile of bodies below. In the ring, D’Angelo hits his finisher for the win.

Winners: The D’Angelo Family

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes React To Opener, Prepare For Closer

Backstage, we see Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes in their locker room reacting to coming up short in the Dusty Classic Finals in the opener earlier tonight.

Trick apologizes for not making it to the ring in time to break up the pin, but Melo tells him to focus on his title match later tonight. Trick says one more thing about the match tonight, Melo cuts him off and says he knows, he’s got to do it alone. Trick says no, he wants him out there with him for his big moment. Hayes smiles and says he’s got him.

NXT Women’s Championship

Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

Now we see a live shot of Roxanne Perez walking backstage as she prepares to head through the curtain for her ring entrance. The pre-show package airs for our next title tilt of the evening, and then we return live to Roxanne Perez making her way out.

Perez heads down and settles inside the squared circle. After the entrance for the former champion wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music for the reigning and defending champ. Out comes Lyra Valkyria, who settles in the ring. The ring announcer handles the formal ring introductions for this title contest and then the bell sounds.

This one gets officially off-and-running with some slow, back-and-forth action, and then we see Perez start to settle into an early offensive lead. She knocks Lyra out to the floor and hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam, but then dives through the ropes into a big shot from Valkyria, who was ready and waiting for her.

We see some more back-and-forth action and then Perez hits her Pop-Rox finisher. Before she can finish this one off with a win, we see Lola Vice and Tatum Paxley make their way out. Vice cashes in her Women’s Breakout Tournament contract and this is now a triple-threat title tilt.

Vice nearly picks up the win immediately, but Perez hangs on while Valkyria is down and out on the floor. Perez nearly finishes off Vice for the win, but Vice hangs on and takes back over on offense. Again we see Vice have Perez dead to rights, but when she goes for the cover, Valkyria recovers and leaps off the top-rope to break up the pin attempt.

Lola hits rapid-fire kicks backing Perez up all the way across the ring and down into the corner. She does the same to Valkyria. She then hits two running butt splashes to each as they are slumped down in the corners. Perez fights back after hits a double spot on Vice and Valkyria and then dives onto Vice on the floor on one side of the ring, and onto Valkyria on the other.

Valkyria hits her finisher on Perez while Vice is on the floor. She goes for the cover, but Vice hits the ring just in time to break it up. Tatum Paxley runs out and takes out Perez, leaving Valkyria alone to finish off Vice with her finishing move for the pin to retain.

Winner and STILL NXT Women’s Champion: Lyra Valkyria

NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (C) vs. Dragon Lee

Back inside the arena, the theme for Dragon Lee hits and out he comes for our co-main event of the evening. The former NXT North American Champion and masked fan-favorite settles in the ring for his immediate rematch against the new title-holder, Oba Femi.

The Men’s NXT Breakout Tournament winner for 2024 and the reigning, defending NXT North American Champion emerges next, as Oba Femi’s theme hits to bring him out. He settles in the ring as well and after the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see Dragon Lee come at Oba and catching him off-guard with a big drop kick as soon as the bout starts. He hits a big double stomp off the top-rope right to his face, but from there, Oba took over and rag-dolled Dragon Lee for the next several minutes.

On the floor, Femi clears off the commentary desk and looks to put Dragon Lee through it, but Dragon counters with a DDT to Oba on the floor. Back in the ring, Oba takes back over and hits a big spot and then his power bomb finisher for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Oba Femi

NXT World Championship

Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Trick Williams

It’s main event time!

After the North American title bout wraps up, we shoot backstage and we see a segment with NXT General Manager Ava being interviewed about the brand going back on the road and the next WWE NXT premium live event.

From there, we see segments backstage that culminate in Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne, as well as Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer being announced for next week’s post-Vengeance Day episode of NXT on USA.

Also made official for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Cup Celebration of The Wolf Dog duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. We then shoot into the pre-match video package for our final match of tonight’s show.

The story is told leading up to tonight’s highly-anticipated showdown between Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov for the WWE NXT World Championship currently held by “The Mad Dragon.” After the package wraps up, we head back inside the arena and the stage gets set for our main event.

Trick Williams’ theme hits first and out he comes to an insanely loud “Whoop That Trick!” as he heads to the ring accompanied by Carmelo Hayes. Out next is the reigning and defending champion Ilja Dragunov, who actually gets booed coming out. The bell sounds and off we go with our headline bout.

Early on we see the commentators talking about how Trick is already bleeding from the mouth, which Hayes pointed out in their backstage segment earlier in the show was something that took place in their opener at the start of the show this evening.

Dragunov’s nose is busted open almost immediately as well and now both guys have blood pouring from their mouths and noses. Dragunov settles into a comfortable offensive lead after the initial exchanges, and he beats on an increasingly bloody Trick, yelling and taunting him while he does so.

Out on the floor, we see Dragunov continue to punish Trick, dumping him on his head with a big German suplex right in front of Carmelo Hayes. Hayes looks nervous for Trick as Dragunov glares at him and then brings him back in the ring to continue to beat him down some more.

Things continue this way for a bit, but then Trick starts to show signs of life and begins fighting from underneath after avoiding an H-Bomb attempt from Dragunov. Trick takes it to the champ as an enormously loud “Whoop That Trick!” spreads throughout the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN.

We see the action spill out to the floor, where both guys are bloody and still fighting with everything they’ve got. A scenario plays out that sees Carmelo Hayes accidentally lead to Trick’s leg being hurt. Back in the ring, a bloody Dragunov fires back up and hits a big H-Bomb on Trick.

The commentators talk over and over again about how Hayes can do nothing but watch as “The Mad Dragon” continues to decimate his friend. Dragunov comes off the ropes with another H-Bomb and goes for the cover as Hayes looks like he’s at a funeral. Trick somehow kicks out and the crowd erupts thinking that was the finish.

The fans break out in another insanely loud “Whoop That Trick!” chant as Hayes is shown with a giant ear-to-ear smile on his face watching his friend come back to life. Trick hits a big spot and levels the champ. The crowd thinks it’s over. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out.

Now we see Hayes and the ref get bumped and then Trick hits his Trick Knee finisher on Dragunov. He goes for the cover but no one is there to count the pin. The fans count to nine before a second referee slides in and gets to two before Dragunov kicks out. A loud “Ref, you suck!” chant breaks out.

A very bloody Dragunov hits another H-Bomb on Trick. The fans spread another loud “Whoop That Trick!” chant around the building in an attempt to rally Trick back to life. Ilja heads to the top-rope for one final Avalanche H-Bomb and the fans boo anticipating the finish. He leaps but lands on the raised knees of Trick.

Another “Whoop That Trick!” chant spreads as Trick stalks Ilja in the corner. The two charge at each other and collide in the middle of the ring where Ilja connects with a Torpedo Moscow for the pin fall victory. The collective gasp and groan of the crowd can be heard. Hayes looks distraught at ringside. A very bloody Dragunov celebrates his win.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT World Champion: Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes Turns, Attacks Trick Williams

Hayes consoles an emotional Trick telling him how close he was as Ilja heads up the ramp. Trick looks at Ilja and then out of nowhere, Hayes attacks Trick from behind, clipping his knee out from under him to insanely loud boos from the crowd. Hayes heads under the ring and pulls out a chair and then heads back into the ring.

He hoists the chair up and slams it down into the injured knee of Trick. He then begins to slam the chair into the knee over and over and over again as the fans groan and boo him in the background. He stares down his longtime friend and then continues to beat the crap out of his knee with the chair.

Melo unfolds the chair, sits down in it and lays a “TMG” (Trick Melo Game) shirt on him and taunts him and talks trash to him as fans boo. He extends his arms in cocky fashion and looks around at the crowd reacting to what he just did. He stands up and looks down at Trick with disgust one final time as a loud “F*ck you Melo!” chant breaks out.

Another “Melo sucks!” chant also spreads. He exits the ring as a bunch of officials rush to the scene to keep him off of Trick. He walks to the back talking off-mic about how its’ the fans fault this happened. “It’s ya’lls fault! You made it like this!” That’s how the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

