WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Preview For Tonight

The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 takes place this evening live from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee on the WWE Network on Peacock.

Starting with the pre-show, WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Kickoff gets underway tonight at 7/6c across all of WWE’s social and digital media platforms.

On tap for title action on the main card kicking off at 8/7c is Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship, as well as The Family vs. OTM for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships.

In non-title action scheduled for tonight’s WWE NXT PLE, Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes will take on “The Wolf Dog” duo of Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin in the finals of the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament, and Dijak will go one-on-one against Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification bout.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 results coverage from Clarksville, TN.

