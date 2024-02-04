WWE Announces Matches, Segment For 2/6 Episode Of NXT On USA

The lineup is starting to take shape for the first episode of WWE NXT following the first WWE NXT premium live event of 2024.

Prior to the main event of the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE on Sunday night in Clarksville, TN., the first matches and segment for the post-Vengeance Day episode of NXT on USA were announced.

On tap for the Tuesday, February 6, 2024 episode of NXT on USA is Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne, as well as the 2024 Men’s Dusty Cup Celebration with The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin).

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

