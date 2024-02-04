Video: Fans Boo The Rock WrestleMania Video Package At WWE Live Event

The Rock coming back to WWE for WrestleMania season has garnered a widespread negative reaction from a large segment of the pro wrestling fanbase.

Not only was the reaction to Cody Rhodes being replaced by The Rock against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 virtually unanimously negative behind-the-scenes in WWE, but as noted, the segment on WWE’s YouTube channel set a record for the most disliked video in the history of their channel.

Last night, a hashtag began trending worldwide on Twitter that read, “#WeWantCody,” with tens of thousands of fans tweeting the hashtag in posts on X proclaiming their desire to see “The American Nightmare” square off against “The Tribal Chief” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” as opposed to “The Great One.”

To make matters worse, at the first WWE live event following the announcement on this week’s SmackDown, when a video package aired featuring The Rock during the show, fans loudly booed.

