Update On Ticket Sales For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is a hot ticket!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that WWE has sold 9,132 tickets for this coming week’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

780 tickets are reportedly remaining for the show, which is set up for 9,912 seats.

Next week’s Monday Night Raw show is scheduled to emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Scheduled for the show is GUNTHER celebrating 600 days as Intercontinental Champion, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles, The Miz vs. JD McDonagh, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla and a Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team match to determine Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate’s opponents for the tag-team title eliminator bout on next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.

