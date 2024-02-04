Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne Talk About Being Close To WWE Tag Titles

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne are one win away from championship gold in WWE.

Following their big win in the Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Title Eliminator bout from this past week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, “The Big Strong Boi” and “The BruiserWeight” appeared on the SmackDown Lowdown post-show for an interview.

During the appearance, Bate and Dunne spoke about being just one win away from capturing Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship gold.

“That feels so good to hear, Byron, my goodness,” Bate said when Byron Saxton brought this point up during the interview. “On SmackDown, all the way from Birmingham, England to Birmingham, Alabama, the bruiserweight Pete Dunne. The big strong boi, Tyler Bate. Tonight, we move one step closer, just like you said, to becoming the new tag team champions. Can you believe it? Can you believe it?”

Dunne continued, “Byron, things are different now. The bruiserweight is back. Tyler Bate is on SmackDown and British Strong Style are back together. So Judgment Day, get ready, lads. Get ready for some unbelievable tekkers.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

