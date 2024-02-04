The Rock Responds To Backlash From WWE Fans Over Taking Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Spot

Dwayne Johnson has heard the voices of the WWE Universe.

In addition to the electricity he elicited from the WWE Universe for his surprise appearance on this week’s post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock has heard the backlash coming out of the show over him replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL against Roman Reigns.

This weekend, “The Great One” took to social media to comment on the backlash from fans over him coming back and taking the spot of “The American Nightmare” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

FEEL the mana ✨

So f#%king blown away by this insane energy from the People. Undeniable – and one of the loudest ovations I’ve ever experienced in my career.

Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, thank you WWE, thank you to the man himself, Cody Rhodes – and most importantly, thank you to the People. Our connection is unbreakable and our bond is ELECTRIC. ~ People’s Champ ps, tough skin, love the passion

