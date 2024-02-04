Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii Title Bout Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

A title match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On Sunday, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW International Championship for next week’s installment of their weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time program.

Previously announced for the show is an appearance by Adam Copeland, who will address his spot in the newly released AEW rankings.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.

This SATURDAY, 2/10#AEWCollision

Henderson, NV mins from Las Vegas

On @TNTdrama AEW International Title@orangecassidy vs Tomohiro Ishii The night before The Big Game, CHAOS Collides for the

International Title:

First Time Ever

Orange Cassidy vs Tomohiro Ishii, This Saturday! pic.twitter.com/9JRF3OP5EI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

