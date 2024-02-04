Nia Jax Wants To Appear On Netflix’s “Peaky Blinders”

If Nia Jax could star in any show on Netflix, which one would it be?

Let’s find out!

The WWE Superstar spoke with Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview this week, during which she spoke about how she would like to appear on “Peaky Blinders.”

“I love ‘Peaky Blinders.’ I don’t know where I’d fit on a ‘Peaky Blinders,’ but I love me some ‘Peaky Blinders,'” she said. “I think that it’s such a great show. It’s done so well, and I hope there’s another season.”

Jax continued, “I mean, I feel like they just keep me wanting more every time I watch it. Is there a reality show? Like a cooking show or some type of reality show? Oh, the Selling Sunset. Selling Sunset gets me, yeah.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

