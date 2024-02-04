Logan Paul Joins Viral “#WeWantCody” Movement On Social Media

On Saturday night, the WWE Universe began letting their voices be heard.

En masse.

Not only was the reaction to Cody Rhodes being replaced by The Rock against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 virtually unanimously negative behind-the-scenes in WWE, but as noted, the segment on WWE’s YouTube channel set a record for the most disliked video in the history of their channel.

Last night, a hashtag began trending worldwide on Twitter that read, “#WeWantCody,” with tens of thousands of fans tweeting the hashtag in posts on X proclaiming their desire to see “The American Nightmare” square off against “The Tribal Chief” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” as opposed to “The Great One.”

Joining in on the bandwagon was WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, who also took to X to make a post with the “We want Cody” slogan. The post has over five million views and over 75,000 likes.

We want Cody. — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 4, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

