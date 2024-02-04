Chris Jericho to produce and feature in psychological thriller titled Self Storage

Variety is reporting that Chris Jericho has teamed up with author and filmmaker Jay Bonansinga to produce a psychological thriller titled Self Storage.

Jericho will be one of the executive producers through his Babyface Assassin Productions company and will also have a supporting role in the movie.

Self Storage is based on Bonansinga’s 2016 novel and centers on a heroin-addicted father and his son who accidentally lock themselves inside a self-storage unit. Surviving will depend on a battle with demons both real and manufactured by drug withdrawal.

Jericho’s recent film credit is Country Hearts Christmas, a made-for-TV movie which was released last year.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

