Bron Breakker, Baron Corbin Win 2024 Dusty Classic Tournament

The 2024 Dusty Cup winners have been decided.

At the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event on Saturday night, The Wolf Dogs duo of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker emerged victorious over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes in the opening match of the evening.

Corbin and Breakker picked up the win when Breakker connected on Hayes with a big Spear that saw the momentum knock Trick, who was standing behind Hayes, out to the floor. Bron followed up with the cover on Hayes and picked up the three count before Trick could return to the ring in time to try and break it up.

With the win, The Wolf Dogs are your 2024 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament winners.

