Booker T To Miss Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE

Booker T won’t be at the first WWE NXT premium live event of the year tonight.

Ahead of the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE in Clarksville, TN. this evening, the WWE NXT color-commentator alongside play-by-play man Vic Joseph took to social media to make the announcement.

“I will not be at NXT Vengence Day tonight and I’ll be off TV the next couple weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have,” he wrote via X. “But – I’m all good and I’ll be back in action on WWE NXT in no time!”

He continued, “Thank you all for your support, couldn’t do it with out the people. Shucky Ducky!”

I will not be at #NXTVengenceDay tonight and I’ll be off TV the next couple weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have. But – I’m all good and I’ll be back in action on @WWENXT in no time! Thank you all for your support, couldn’t do it with out the people. Shucky Ducky! — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) February 4, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

