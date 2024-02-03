WWE Road To Wrestlemania Results / Knoxville, Tn / Sat Feb 3, 2024

The Complete Results from the Civic Coliseum:

LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso (with Solo Sikoa)

AJ Styles defeats Austin Theory

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeat Ivy Nile and Maxxine DuPri

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Shotzi / Zelina Vega / Knoxville’s Bianca Belair defeat Damage CTRL: WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky / Asuka / Kairi Sane

Ricochet defeats Jinder Mahal

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable

Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Thanks to @JustJeremyHeyYo and @bL12joe in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

