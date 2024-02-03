WWE Road To Wrestlemania Results / Knoxville, Tn / Sat Feb 3, 2024
The Complete Results from the Civic Coliseum:
LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso (with Solo Sikoa)
AJ Styles defeats Austin Theory
Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeat Ivy Nile and Maxxine DuPri
OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
Shotzi / Zelina Vega / Knoxville’s Bianca Belair defeat Damage CTRL: WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky / Asuka / Kairi Sane
Ricochet defeats Jinder Mahal
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable
Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
