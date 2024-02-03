Updated WWE RAW Lineup For 2/5: New Matches Added

You can add three new matches to the lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program next Monday night, the company has announced the addition of DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. New Day as the Fatal-4-Way match in the tag-team title eliminator bout.

Also added is The Miz vs. JD McDonagh and Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE Raw 2/5/2024

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Gunther celebrates 600 days at WWE Intercontinental Champion

Tag Team Contenders Four-Way: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Miz vs. JD McDonagh

Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla

