Update On When WWE Changed Plans For WrestleMania Main Event

The announcement is coming.

After this week’s WWE SmackDown, where The Rock came out to go face-to-face with Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes told Reigns he wanted to take everything from him, but mentioned it wouldn’t be happening at WrestleMania, an announcement is expected next week.

On Thursday in Las Vegas, NV., an announcement is expected to be made to clarify the main event plans for WrestleMania XL.

The change in plans in the WrestleMania main event from Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was done large in part due to The Rock heavily pushing for it behind-the-scenes.

The belief is that Cody will now challenge Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

