Sami Zayn Post-SmackDown Promo Addressing The Rock’s Return

Friday night was pretty crazy for everyone in WWE.

Sami Zayn spent some time after his match to talk about it.

Following his post-show dark match on the weekly two-hour blue brand show on Friday night in Birmingham, Alabama, the popular WWE performer got on the microphone for a promo.

“It’s been a pretty crazy evening for everybody here, I would say,” he said. “I mean, for crying out loud, I just saw the head of the table go face to face with The Rock! But I gotta let you in on a little secret, Birmingham. That’s not why tonight was special. Because as crazy as what I’m about to say might sound, it’s the truth. We are super, super lucky that the biggest star, maybe in the history of the business, The Rock, come back to WWE.”

He continued, “But trust me when I tell you, The Rock is just as lucky to have WWE. When I say that, I mean every single one of us in the back, whether it’s Sami Zayn or Drew McIntyre, or it’s Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins, or it’s Becky Lynch, or it’s the Bloodline. Right now, you’ve the best group of wrestlers in decades and this isn’t just special for you. It’s special for all of us. Because for years and years and years, our generation, the guys that have been busting their ass night in night out, we have to constantly listen to people talk about the good old days. The good old days. The good old days. Well, I’ve got news for you. Tonight, 10,000 people sold out this building in Birmingham. To see the best proper performers in the world. So I have news for you and for everybody. To see the best drama performers in the world. So I have news for you and for everybody. The good old days are right here, right now.”

Check out the promo below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Sami Zayn's promo following #SmackDown last night. Zayn puts over the current roster in a big way. ️ – Vlog Warriors. pic.twitter.com/NpZgs7sZs9 — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 3, 2024

