Naomi and Tiffany Stratton join Smackdown

The Smackdown women’s division just got some additional members as both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton have joined the brand.

Both Superstars appeared in a backstage segment where they announced that they have signed with the blue brand, with Stratton slapping Michin as her first order of business. Stratton later defeated Michin in his first match on the main roster.

Jade Cargill also appeared on the broadcast in a backstage segment with Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis. Cargill is still “negotiating” with both brands so it’s not clear where she will land yet.

Elektra Lopez is also now part of the Smackdown brand following arrival last week.

Tiffy time Friday nights pic.twitter.com/JBgwMSm8dI — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) February 3, 2024

