MVP Talks About Learning From Paul Heyman Behind-The-Scenes In WWE

MVP recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for an interview.

During the discussion, the veteran pro wrestling star spoke about Paul Heyman being influential in his career, as well as what he learned from “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Paul Heyman being influential in his career: “Well, you know Paul Heyman has been an extremely influential figure in my career. He’s said publicly and privately, ‘I didn’t bring you here to compete with me, I brought you here to replace me.’ That’s praise from Caesar.”

On what he learned from “The Wise Man”: “Presentation. Everything is presentation. I can say a sentence to you one way and present it to you and that has a completely different context if I present it to you in another way. Same words, but it’s all in how I present it to you.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

