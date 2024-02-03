Drew McIntyre Taunts CM Punk On Social Media Once Again

CM Punk’s dreams of being in the main event at WrestleMania were crushed in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

By Drew McIntyre.

As noted, “The Best in the World” suffered a torn triceps during the Men’s Rumble bout last month, believed to be as a result of a Future Shock DDT he took from “The Scottish Warrior” during the bout.

After revealing the injury and that it would be preventing him from working WrestleMania 40 this year, Punk has been on the receiving end of a barrage of social media trolling from McIntyre.

On Saturday morning, the trolling continued.

McIntyre took to X this morning and shared a post that began by quoting Punk’s trademark war-cry during his ring entrance, “IT’S CLOBBERING TIME!” before mocking Punk over the Future Shock DDT injury spot.

“Let’s name the Future Shock in CM Punk’s honor, your suggestions please …”

IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME Let's rename the Future Shock in CM Punk's honor, your suggestions please… pic.twitter.com/5MNQz2aeNb — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 3, 2024

