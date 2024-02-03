Cash Wheeler of FTR charged in Florida for July 27 incident

FTR’s Cash Wheeler, real name Daniel Wheeler, was officially charged in the state of Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident on July 27, 2023.

Wheeler flashed his handgun at his victim after a “road rage-type of incident” and was released on a $2,500 bond. His arraignment nearly derailed his participating at All In but the judge did not confiscate his passport, allowing him to be part of the All In historic event in London.

“State of Florida in Orange County, by and through the undersigned Designated Assistant State Attorney, under oath, CHARGES that DANIEL MARSHALL WHEELER, on or about the 27th day of July, 2023, in said County and State, did, in violation of Florida Statute 784.021(1)(a), make an assault upon DANIEL MATTA, with a firearm, a deadly weapon, and in furtherance of said assault DANIEL MARSHALL WHEELER did intentionally threaten to do violence to DANIEL MATTA with said firearm, thus creating a well founded fear in DANIEL MATTA that such violence was imminent,” the charge said.

The charge was filed on February 1.

